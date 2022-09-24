2 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $409,900

Dorchester model at Four Seasons in Harbor Bay an Active Adult Community. This sprawling ranch was built in 2017 on a premium lot that backs up to the woods and is very secluded with an abundance of nature's wildlife great for sightseeing. The open concept floor plan encompasses the kitchen, dining area and great room. Magnificent, oversized center Island seating for six, granite counter tops, upgraded white 42-inch cabinets, stainless steel GE appliances and pantry. The marble hearth built-in gas log fireplace has a white mantel & remote control. The split designed bedrooms layout each have their own full bathrooms great for privacy. The den/office has double glass panel doors. All 14 tilt-in windows have custom made white plantation shutters. Half bath adjacent to direct access to garage