2 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $390,000

Did you ever dream of living on a golf course? This beautiful, spacious and sunny home is in an active 55+ community tucked into a very private section of the renown Sea Oaks golf course. As you relax on your brick paver patio with power awning shading you from the heat & grilling with your natural gas line, look out your backyard as you drink in the beauty of manicured nature and spot a ball flying onto the 9th hole fairway. As you enter, you will notice hardwood floors in the entrance, dining room and kitchen. Recessed lighting provides ample light in most rooms of the house.