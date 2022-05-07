2 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $389,900

Welcome to 335 Newport Way, a Home that Invites You In to Share An Experience of What It Feels Like to Enjoy Top Of the Line Amenities! It Starts at the Curb and Flows Throughout the Home with All Upgraded Crown and Base Moldings, Nest Thermostat, Upgraded Switches, Warm Color Palate, Granite Counter Tops, Aristokraft Cabinets, Wide Plank Engineered Wood Floors In Main Living Areas, All GE Stainless Steel Appliances, Solar at a Fixed Cost of 39.00 per month. All the Beautiful Upgraded Lights Stay, Plantation Shutters for a Sleek Look, Tankless Hot Water Heater and a Cozy Gas Fireplace. The Master Bedroom Offers a Walk In Closet, and Master Bath with High Height Double Vanities, Walk in Shower with Long Bench and Frameless Shower Door. There is a Guest Bedroom and 2nd Full Bath Along with a