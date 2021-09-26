2 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $375,000

RAISED WATERFRONT RESIDENCE SITUATED AGAINST PANORAMIC VIEWS OF WETLANDS AND BIG CREEK BOASTING 111' BULKHEAD MINUTES TO INTERCOASTAL WATERWAY AND OPEN OCEAN. Enjoy unobstructed water views from the living room adjoining the spacious kitchen and dining area. Anderson windows and skylights awash this home with natural sunlight from morning to evening. Kitchen features beam lighting, stone and tiled countertops and backsplash, pantry, and stainless appliances.