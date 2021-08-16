NEWLY UPDATED CURACAO MODEL HAS IT ALL! Gleaming wood floors, crown molding, freshly painted neutral palate interior, new lighting fixtures and new carpeting just installed. Formal dining room with decorative molding and the den/office can be used as a bonus room or third bedroom. Gourmet kitchen with 42'' cabinetry, granite counters, tiled backsplash, SS appliances, center island and breakfast nook for morning coffee overlooking the outdoor patio and yard. Adjacent family room with gas fireplace has new stone surround. Lots of natural light in the sunroom allows for a place to relax and read a book. Master bedroom suite with bay window, walk in closet and complete master bathroom with jetted tub and stall shower. Second bedroom and full bath are perfect for overnight guests...
2 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $375,000
