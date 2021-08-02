 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $375,000

This spacious Captiva model with a full, finished basement is located in the gorgeous community of Sea Oaks! Fantastic kitchen with stainless steel appliance package and beautiful granite counters with breakfast bar, recessed lighting and pantry. Double sided fireplace to enjoy in either room, fabulous master ensuite, generous sized 2nd bedroom, separate office, laundry room with sink and two car garage. What more could you want?! Call today.

