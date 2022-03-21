 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $365,500

Welcome to 70 Ivy Creek Drive! The location is superb for starters and the updates are over the top at 33K Plus! Lots of light flow into this wonderful home, with a neutral palate of colors to satisfy the fussiest buyer along with open flow floor plan allows for easy entertaining and the 3-season room is great for morning coffee and the maintenance free back deck is great for outdoor activities! The balance of offerings are 2 beds, 2 baths, well-appointed Kitchen, combo living/dining, family rooms, nice wide hallway, laundry and 2 car garage. The updates include: New Carpet 2018 (But not in Master), New Hot Water Heater 2018, New Bathroom Fans & Lights 2018, New Insulated Garage Door with Windows 2019, New Furnace + AC 2019, New Timberline Roof 2020, New Master Bath Toilet 2020, New Kitche

