Retire in Style right here at The Four Seasons at Harbor Bay community. Jersey Shore living just minutes to the Beach, Atlantic City and to the major highway direct to NY or PA. This corner lot has a beautiful home with a spacious open feel. Walk in to the hardwood floors offering a formal living and dining room, great open kitchen with stainless appliances including microwave, stove top, wall oven, dishwasher all overlooking the family room which leads to the bright sunroom with cathedral ceilings. The main bedroom offers a full bath with a tub and stall shower, walk in closet and plenty of space. The second bedroom has a nice size closet and and the second bath is near. Lots of upgrades here. There is a 2 car garage, a spacious attic for storage. Nothing to do but move right in. View More
2 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $349,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
An 11-year-old girl was pulled from the bottom of a pool at Legacy Resorts in Brigantine on Saturday afternoon and hospitalized, police said.
First Black motorcycle club on East Coast celebrates 75 years by finding founder's grave in Pleasantville
PLEASANTVILLE — Mary Parker had a hard time believing the amount of love and appreciation her late father received Saturday.
Dear Savvy Senior: What tips can you offer for downsizing? My husband and I would like to relocate from our house into a retirement community …
State Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who they believe stole hundreds of dollars worth of steak and shrimp from a Sh…
This 15-room Linwood residence is not so much a house as a resort compound — a chateau complete with a chalet
One of the beauties of the Jersey Shore for anyone looking to purchase a vacation home (or a year-round resort residence) is its diversity — t…
-
- 1 min to read
Primary election headlines
When the pandemic struck last year, Marco Rendon was just coming out of a restaurant partnership with his brother-in-law in Hammonton that didn’t quite work out. But when he found himself stuck at home with the immediate future of the restaurant scene looking bleak - to say the least - he didn’t just sit on his couch feeling sorry for himself.
Several New Jersey schools have announced masks will not be required for the remainder of the school year for students following Gov. Phil Mur…
Louis Altobelli, owner of Court House Towing in Rio Grande, may make another appearance in upcoming months in front of the Township Committee …
SOMERS POINT — Residents of Greate Bay Villas have been urged to attend a City Council meeting Thursday to express concern over a proposed hou…
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE