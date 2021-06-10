2 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $349,900

Retire in Style right here at The Four Seasons at Harbor Bay community. Jersey Shore living just minutes to the Beach, Atlantic City and to the major highway direct to NY or PA. This corner lot has a beautiful home with a spacious open feel. Walk in to the hardwood floors offering a formal living and dining room, great open kitchen with stainless appliances including microwave, stove top, wall oven, dishwasher all overlooking the family room which leads to the bright sunroom with cathedral ceilings. The main bedroom offers a full bath with a tub and stall shower, walk in closet and plenty of space. The second bedroom has a nice size closet and and the second bath is near. Lots of upgrades here. There is a 2 car garage, a spacious attic for storage. Nothing to do but move right in. View More