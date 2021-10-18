COME AND SEE THIS BEAUTIFUL WATERFRONT HOME WITH A HUGE LOT(150X100) ON A QUIET DEAD END STREET. THE HOUSE COMES COMPLETELY FURNISHED INCLUDING THE STACKABLE WASHER/DRYER. UPDATED KITCHEN WITH A NICE DINING AREA, LARGE LIVING ROOM WITH A FIREPLACE (HAS NOT BEEN USED IN YEARS, AS IS CONDITION). TWO GENEROUS SIZED BEDROOMS, WOOD LOOK CERAMIC TILE THROUGH OUT, STORAGE SHED AND AN OUTDOOR SHOWER. EVEN MORE AMAZING IS THE OUTDOOR SPACE. THE LOT IS COMPLETELY COVERED WITH A NICE, LIGHT COLERED STONE, SO LOW MAINTENENCE. THE YARD HAS A HUGE BUILT IN POOL WITH A PAVER PATIO ON ONE SIDE, AND A FANTASTIC COVERED PATIO ON THE OTHER SIDE. LOTS OF ROOM FOR ENTERTAINING, FIRE PITS, GAMES OR JUST RELAXING. AND, LETS NOT FORGET THE 150' OF WATERFRONT FOR FISHING, CRABBING, BOATING AND KAYAKING. OPTIMAL LO
2 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $329,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
CAPE MAY — A city restaurant says four of its employees used a common industry scam to steal thousands of dollars over the past three months.
ATLANTIC CITY — CEO of Ocean Casino Resort Terry Glebocki has resigned after turning around the finances of one of the city’s larger casinos d…
PLEASANTVILLE — The local school board voted to place the superintendent on paid leave and replace the board president during a meeting Tuesda…
An Egg Harbor Township man is accused of sexually assaulting three children he was responsible for babysitting, acting Atlantic County Prosecu…
ATLANTIC CITY — New Jersey gambling regulators on Thursday approved the sale of half of Atlantic City’s Ocean Casino Resort to the Ilitch orga…
Dear Savvy Senior: Who qualifies for Social Security survivor benefits? My ex-husband died last year, so I would like to find out if me or my …
Five New York residents have been indicted on charges of trying to steal more than $1.1 million from five Atlantic City casinos in August, act…
ATLANTIC CITY — A man was shot Saturday, with a suspect arrested by city police shortly thereafter.
Two men were arrested Tuesday in the May fatal shooting of Jahmil Greenidge, 28, in Atlantic City, acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shil…
A Friday vote by the state’s Cannabis Regulatory Commission pulled the rug out from under plans for a medical cannabis site in Middle Township.
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE