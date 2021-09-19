It's time to move to Sunrise Bay, an active 55+ community in Little Egg Harbor. This 2 bedroom, 2 bath, Oceana ranch home is new to the market and waiting for YOU. 1,958 square feet and sunlight through every window will make you feel right at home. Enter through the living room with recessed lighting and a dining room area complete with a chandelier for those special meals. Continue on into your open kitchen with a full appliance package, 42-inch cabinets, siltstone counter tops, center island/breakfast counter, pantry and hardwood floors. The kitchen opens to the sun room with skylights, ceiling fan and sliding glass doors to the patio. In addition, there is a comfortable and cozy great room for your entertainment.
2 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $309,900
