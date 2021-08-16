2 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $299,900

Jersey Shore townhome with amazing views right off the cover of a South Jersey Shore magazine this Pirates Cove townhouse will WOW you for sure! The views are enough to make this one of the most sought after locations around, a Unique street of townhouses with Views of the marshlands and wildlife out the front and a bulkheaded waterfront bay view out the back, there is nothing to do here but move in, this home is so well maintained and loved, pride of ownership radiate throughout. This 3 story unit features a large finished 1st floor with ceramic tile floor and large slider to the back yard with patio over looking the water, walk up to the 2nd floor and you have a half bath, an open floor plan with a bright open kitchen, breakfast bar, dining/living combo with sliders over looking water