2 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $265,000

Adorable waterfront bungalow offers a perfect piece of Jersey Shore living. This 2 bedroom / 1 bath home with open concept living allows waterfront views from everywhere. Enjoy a newly renovated kitchen with quartz countertops and stainless appliances. The side porch is converted into a year round living space giving extra room for dining. And of course the backyard has plenty of space for relaxing, entertaining, gardening and water activities. Close to LBI beaches and Atlantic City.