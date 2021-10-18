 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $265,000

2 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $265,000

2 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $265,000

Adorable waterfront bungalow offers a perfect piece of Jersey Shore living. This 2 bedroom / 1 bath home with open concept living allows waterfront views from everywhere. Enjoy a newly renovated kitchen with quartz countertops and stainless appliances. The side porch is converted into a year round living space giving extra room for dining. And of course the backyard has plenty of space for relaxing, entertaining, gardening and water activities. Close to LBI beaches and Atlantic City.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News