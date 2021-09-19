Welcome to Sunrise Bay, an Active Adult Community. This bright, airy, sunny and open 2 bedroom, 2 bath is the perfect solution to your downsizing needs. Full stainless steel appliance package, large pantry, 42'' cabinets, breakfast bar and expansive counter space in the eat in kitchen opens to a large, finished sunroom with sliders to the patio and expansive, private backyard. The living/dining room combination is currently being used as an oversized living room with plenty of space to spread out. A separate laundry room with access to the garage makes this home quite attractive. The spacious en-suite master bedroom includes plenty of closet space. A second bedroom and hall bath round out this immaculately, well kept home ready for you to move right in.
2 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $260,000
