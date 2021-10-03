There's still time to realize your summer boating dreams or plan your fall fishing excursions. Come see this accommodating 2 bedroom 2 bath ranch. Larger bedroom has unexpected extra closet space. Kitchen and living space are open to one another allowing a view of the yard and water activities. Come for vacation or stay year round.
2 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $250,000
