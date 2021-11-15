2 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $220,000

Homeownership is in reach here in the Sanctuary, a nice townhome community at the Jersey Shore on Osborn Island. Close to local Marinas to store your boat and just minutes to AC & LBI by boat or car. This remodeled 2br 2.5 bath home has all new flooring, paint, fixtures, plumbing electric just to name a few. This property features an open floor plan, new half bath, living room with a wood burning fireplace and new sliding glass door out to the deck overlooking the wooded area. Spacious 2 bedrooms upstairs and 2 full baths, walk in closets, laundry area and attic access. Great property, why pay rent when you can own your own piece of paradise. Flood insurance is under $500 a year here, don't wait on this one