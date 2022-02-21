Welcome to the quant and peaceful Mystic Shores 55+ community. This larger than it appears 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Ranch is located on a quiet, wood-lined cul-de-sac street. The home's inviting interior offers a large eat-in-kitchen, dining room, and an oversized living room with a wood burning fireplace. The master bathroom was recently renovated (2019) to include a walk-in shower and oversized vanity. The home features newer Anderson windows (2018), new 40yr Timberline roof (2019), and a gas Trane HVAC - heating and cooling system. The home's 3-season room which overlooks a wood-lined yard adds to the home's comfort and entertainment potential. The attached garage with direct access to the first floor adds to the home's convivence. You'll love this adorable home and its location!
2 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $206,838
