2 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $199,999

Welcome home to an amazing 2 Bedroom 2 Full bath unit ready for its new owner. First floor bedroom offers a fireplace and a big closet. Open living area open to the kitchen makes this unit great for entertaining. Second floor offers another bedroom and full bath with a loft perfect for a home office or craft room! Development offers tennis court, pool and a clubhouse. Due to sellers concern of Covid 19 only virtual tours will be offered. Please contact agent for details. Furniture can be purchased as well!!