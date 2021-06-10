2 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $189,900

Welcome to Tallwoods at The Jersey Shore. This Townhome features 2 nice sized bedrooms and a huge loft with a walk in closet. The loft can be used as a family room or a 3rd bedroom/den. You will love the space this unit provides with over 1600 sq ft of living space not including a beautifully finished 3 season room giving you added space for entertain and enjoying your private wooded views. Newer carpet and flooring in bath rooms. Upstairs bath has been recently remodeled. Great room features vaulted ceilings with recessed lighting and gas fireplace. Bedroom and bath on first floor and 1 car garage. This is a great community thats close to beaches, restaurants and plenty to do. Come take a look today before this one is gone. View More