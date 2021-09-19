2 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $170,000

Welcome to Mystic Shores! A lovely 55+ community featuring a 2 Bedroom 2 Full bath Ranch home that is waiting for your personal touches! A great layout with tons of potential, this one is priced to sell and will not last. The large LR/DR combo has access to a completely enclosed Sunporch that is filled with sunlight. EIK features a butcher block counter top and great storage. Main bedroom is huge offering it's own private full bath with an accessible stall shower. 2nd bedroom is also generously sized and the guest bath rounds it all out. It's the perfect place to settle down! Neutrally painted all through, so it's easy to customize. 1 car garage. Separate laundry and utility room. A list of amenities keep you involved in the community like the pool, clubhouse, bocce, shuffleboard and MORE!