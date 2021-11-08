 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $169,900

Desirable Holly Lake Park is a Lakeside/Woodland Condo Community just two blocks from local Marina. 2 BR/2BA Unit.Home w/carport and storage shed. Freshly painted exterior, New Roof & New Skylight. Kitchen w/Pantry Closet, LivingRoom, dinning and large sun room with sliding doors to patio. Master BR w/Walk-In Closet & Master Bath, 2nd Bedroom w/its Own Private Bath, Spacious Rooms throughout, Central Air, Andersen Windows,Very Private Backyard. ThisUnique Community w/ Lakeside Pool, Cabana, Clubhouse & Deck overlooking the Lake has the most serene park like setting. Seasonal or Year round, you will feel like you are on vacation all the time!Fees include maintenance of grounds, exterior of buildings & master insurance policy.

