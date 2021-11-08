Desirable Holly Lake Park is a Lakeside/Woodland Condo Community just two blocks from local Marina. 2 BR/2BA Unit.Home w/carport and storage shed. Freshly painted exterior, New Roof & New Skylight. Kitchen w/Pantry Closet, LivingRoom, dinning and large sun room with sliding doors to patio. Master BR w/Walk-In Closet & Master Bath, 2nd Bedroom w/its Own Private Bath, Spacious Rooms throughout, Central Air, Andersen Windows,Very Private Backyard. ThisUnique Community w/ Lakeside Pool, Cabana, Clubhouse & Deck overlooking the Lake has the most serene park like setting. Seasonal or Year round, you will feel like you are on vacation all the time!Fees include maintenance of grounds, exterior of buildings & master insurance policy.
2 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $169,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Authorities arrested 24 people on drug charges last week in an investigation that spanned Ocean, Monmouth and Middlesex counties and New York …
It’s not President John Fitzgerald Kennedy, who was murdered in Dallas on Nov. 22, 1963, nor his son, John F. Kennedy Jr., who died in a plane…
TRENTON — New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy narrowly won reelection Wednesday, eking out a victory that spared Democrats the loss of a se…
CAPE MAY POINT — The Sisters of Saint Joseph have officially closed their century-old retreat house overlooking the dunes where the Delaware B…
A wrap up of our 2021 Election Day coverage:
Galloway Township police announced on social media a missing teenager from the township had been found safely.
State Sen.-select Vince Polistina, R-Atlantic, and his Assembly running mates were in the lead against Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, D-Atlantic, a…
In the wake of Republicans sweeping into office across South Jersey, knocking out even longtime Democratic State Senate President Steve Sweene…
TRENTON — The result of New Jersey’s election for governor will be “legal and fair” no matter the outcome, Republican candidate Jack Ciattarel…
TRENTON — A truck driver who ousted the powerful New Jersey Senate president in the election previously posted online calling Islam “a false r…
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE