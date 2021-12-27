2 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $160,000

This 2 bedroom cottage sits on a larger lot. Featuring a back yard shed and easy access crawl space this home has a lot of potential.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
This 2 bedroom cottage sits on a larger lot. Featuring a back yard shed and easy access crawl space this home has a lot of potential.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
MILLVILLE — For 19-year-old John Wallop, taking CPR courses with his grandmother a few years ago paid off Friday night.
ATLANTIC CITY — A city firefighter has died from COVID-19, the Fire Department said Wednesday.
OCEAN CITY — The lights stretched on for blocks and blocks Christmas Eve in the Gardens section of Ocean City and beyond, a visible manifestat…
Horece McZeke, 44, was charged with aggravated sexual assault, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, unlawful poss…
Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
MAYS LANDING — Atlantic City Electric is making a last call for pandemic-related energy assistance.
A Pleasantville man has been charged in the fatal shooting of a Somers Point man last month, acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill said…
A Galloway Township man has been arrested for his alleged connection to a fatal boat accident that killed a Mays Landing woman.
ATLANTIC CITY — City Council voted this week to give $3,500 bonuses to 47 Special Improvement Division workers, who are Casino Reinvestment De…
Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.