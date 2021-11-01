 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Linwood - $199,900

Rare opportunity to own a Linwood townhome in Cedar Hollow. From the moment you walk through the door you will be impressed. The first floor has a nice open floor plan which consists of a large living room, dining area, eat in kitchen and 1/2 bath. There is also additional storage where the garage was converted many years ago. You’re upstairs has two master bedrooms, each with their own full bath. The master bedroom has a private deck to enjoy your morning coffee and relaxation. The laundry is also located on the second floor for convenience. All windows are less than 6 months old. Outside features include a storage area, nice sized yard and conveniently located to shopping, restaurants and public transportation. You’re also less than 15 minutes to the Jersey shore beaches and boardwalk

