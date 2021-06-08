2 Bedroom Home in Linwood - $189,900

Quaint 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath bungalow on large lot. Gas heat and central air. Newer appliances. Large back yard for entertaining or relaxing on the deck. 2 driveways - one on each side of the house. This home is ready for a quick closing and easy to show. Just a few blocks from Somers Point. And close to shopping, restaurants and beaches. (Well pump for outside water and shed are both as-is condition). View More