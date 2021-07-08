CALLING ALL INVESTORS or... Take advantage of this very sort after area. Quiet and Serene and yet close to everything, build on or start from scratch. Make it your Zen. Being sold strictly in AS IS conditions. Buyer responsible for all certification and repairs required
2 Bedroom Home in Galloway Township - $89,900
ATLANTIC CITY — The body of a 21-year-old man was found hanging Friday in a tree in a city park, police said.
MARGATE — Carnell Davis, a Rutgers University football player from Galloway Township, was injured in the city during a fight that was captured…
LONGPORT — The Longport Beach Patrol and its fans partied like it was 2019 at 33rd Avenue beach on Friday.
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP — Four people were airlifted to a hospital Tuesday following a crash on Route 72, police said.
MARGATE — Police are investigating a possible assault that may have taken place during Sunday evening at the Essex Avenue beach, Lt. Jeffrey L…
The REvil gang, a major Russian-speaking ransomware syndicate, appears to be behind the attack
An Atlantic City substitute fired for improper conduct with a student was hired by the state. Now he is facing 30 years in prison for child exploitation.
A former Atlantic City substitute teacher and state Department of Children and Families caseworker will be sentenced Wednesday in federal cour…
Below is a partial listing of the numerous events set for the weekend.
WILDWOODS – The Fourth of July in the Wildwoods is filled with events and live entertainment – many free to attend – and a fireworks spectacul…
NORTH WILDWOOD — Four men were arrested Friday in connection with an early morning, attempted robbery last Monday, the North Wildwood Police D…
