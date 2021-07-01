 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Galloway Township - $70,000

2 Bedroom Home in Galloway Township - $70,000

2 Bedroom Home in Galloway Township - $70,000

TEAR DOWN......... OLD MOBILE HOME WITH ADDITION. THIS IS BEING SOLD FOR PROPERTY VALUE ONLY.....BUILDABLE LOT WITH WELL AND SEPTIC........CURRENT TAX LIEN OF $58,000, MUST BE NEGOTIATED WITH GALLOWAY TWP BY THE SELLER........ SELLER ONLY WANTS THE TAX LEIN PAID. IF YOU CAN NEGOTIATE WITH THE TWP TO SETTLE THE LEIN FOR LESS IT CAN BE YOURS.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News