Waterfront property with great view of Motts Creek and wildlife, 5 boat slips, beautiful property tailored specifically for you, and easy access to great bay and so much more ! Take a look at the beautiful interior for yourself with the link below ! MATTERPORT VIRTUAL TOUR: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Q4qwdPdY2ZZ&mls=1
2 Bedroom Home in Galloway Township - $434,000
