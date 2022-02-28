 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Galloway Township - $399,900

Waterfront property with great view of Motts Creek and wildlife, 4 boat slips, beautiful property tailored specifically for you, and easy access to great bay and so much more ! Take a look at the beautiful interior for yourself with the link below ! MATTERPORT VIRTUAL TOUR: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Q4qwdPdY2ZZ&amp;mls=1

