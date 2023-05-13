Nature lovers delight in this open floor plan home with views, views, views! Located on Wigwam Creek... the natural flowing creek of Galloways water system. There are beautiful sunsets here and you can see for miles! Views of Oyster Creek Inn from the upstairs and back screened porch! Custom built in 2016 and lovingly cared for makes this a must see year around home, or vacation/ investment opportunity. 50ft dock is located in the Edwin B Forsythe Wildlife Refuge and allows easy access to Great Bay/ Mullica River. A 18 -20ft boat fits perfectly and dock has tide slides and dock ladder! Great crabbing and fishing off your very own dock Roomy home with catwalk loft and storage attics. Custom tile and features throughout this immaculate home! Screen will be put up and are upstairs. more pics will be added if necessary soon. Come see for yourself. No running on the boardwalk and if children are present please supervise!! Seller is married to a Licensed Real Estate agent.