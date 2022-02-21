2 Bedroom Home in Galloway Township - $395,000

tenant occupied until april 24 hour notice for showings. the home backs to the golf course!!! features first floor living for the people who dont like steps.This is the larch model features 2 car gar. home has it all a office and 2 bedrooms . walk up attic built in fireplace. quiet street. blue heron pines is one of the most desirable communities in Atlantic county. great location cypress is a quiet street. the hoa is the very best in south jersey they have a club house pool and front lawn maintenance for a low fee of 130 a month.. tenant lease up april 1 no boats or rvs allowed.... dogs and cats allowed most homeowners have a dog you dont need a dog to live in bhp but if you do you puppy will love it here .. this could be a nice love nest for the older birds . listed by the blue heron pines expert. call quick this will not last showing only 9-12 on tuesday