Welcome to Four Season's Active Adult 55+ Community at Wexford Village. Step into this beautiful 2BR/2BA Ivy model with gleaming hardwood floors throughout the living area. Living room has a lovely bay window for lots of light as well as crown moldings which extend into a formal Dining Room. The spacious kitchen is packed with 36" cabinets, Corian counters and newer appliances. A breakfast nook area boasts another Bay window and more sunshine. The heart of the home extends into a cozy family room, complete with a gas fireplace to enjoy the cold winter evenings and a 3 seasons porch with full glass windows perfect to watch the beautiful birds in a large deep wooded back yard. 2 spacious bedrooms have carpeting and the master has an En-suite with walk in shower. A Second bath with tub & shower. The 2 car garage has a new insulated door and there is a walk up attic which leads to the Newer furnace and storage room. This house has it all!! A May delivery would be perfect.
2 Bedroom Home in Galloway Township - $349,900
