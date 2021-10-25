Well maintained property in prestigious Blue Heron Pines golf course community just minutes to an abundance of shopping, restaurants, AC Expwy, & AC Airport. This 1½ story Bob Meyer home was upgraded with extra windows adding plenty of natural light to interior living spaces. The attic upgrade added 650 sq. ft. of unfinished living space. The first floor is 1,750 sq. ft. consisting of the Great Room & kitchen area, dining room, two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a laundry/mud room. A stair well off the foyer leads to the second floor. Perimeter walls of the second floor attic are studded and ready for you to add two nicely sized bedrooms, a large family/recreation room or study/bedroom combination. The master bedroom is larger than most with an extra-large walk in closet and master bath that was seldom used. The laundry/mud room with storage leads to a brightly fluorescent lit two car garage with plenty of room for a work shop area. The garage has pull-down steps to a separate second floor HVAC/storage area. The extra long driveway can accommodate 4 cars. The seller traveled frequently so the home shows only minor wear & tear except for carpet in living room & master bedroom. The HOA fee is only $130/mo which includes irrigation & front lawn care, street snow removal, access to the fitness center, and pool privileges. This safe and secure community has its own Neighborhood Watch & an excellent homeowners association. Seller prefers to close after 12/31/21.
2 Bedroom Home in Galloway Township - $305,000
