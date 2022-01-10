Amazing opportunity to own this farm/homesteading property in secluded location in Galloway. This 2.16 acre property is located at the end of a quiet dead end street. Across the street is the National Wildlife Refuge and behind the property is Galloway National Golf Club. The property features a 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath farm house, 2 car detached garage, Stable with tac room and 2 horse corrals. A fenced in garden area with raised beds, fenced rear yard. The property also features peach, pear, apple, cherry and nectarine trees. The house features a large eat in kitchen, living room, and laundry room. Upstairs features a large owner's bedroom, guest bedroom and a recently remodeled full bath with step in shower enclosure. The home features a tankless water heater, new oil tank, stove and microwave.
2 Bedroom Home in Galloway Township - $300,000
