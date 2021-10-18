This immaculate, bright and sunny 2 bedroom, 2 bath Juniper model is here! A spacious OPEN floor plan is great for entertaining and includes a 25' Great Room and spacious Dining Rm area. The kitchen is located in the front of the home and boasts gleaming hardwood flooring, 36" maple cabinets which extend into the nook area and include a work desk, bookshelves with storage below and a spacious area for your kitchen table & chairs. It is a striking contrast to the black appliances and is eye pleasing for sure. The master bedroom is a calming respite with its soft color and beautiful plantation shutters which cover the large double bay window. Two closets and the en-suite with walk in shower completes this Master suite. A second bedroom and bath is great for guests. The back patio overlooks a lovely treed yard.
2 Bedroom Home in Galloway Township - $299,000
