***GALLOWAY NEW LISTING ALERT***2 BED 1.5 BATH***LARGE YARD***BONUS DEN***NEWER WINDOWS***LARGE DECK OVERLOOKING SPACIOUS REAR YARD***1,684 SQ FT***1 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE***TAXES $4,384*** CHARLES IN CHARGE~If you get the reference, your childhood was pretty cool! This home is uber inviting with a spacious layout. On the main floor you will find a formal dining room, family room as well as an eat in kitchen. On the top floor, you will find a full bath with custom tile floor/walls in earth tones. Both bedrooms are comfortably sized with nice closet space. On the lower level, you will find a bonus den, 1/2 bath as well as large utility room that leads to the 1 car attached garage. Rear yard has an abundance of space to relax and enjoy!
2 Bedroom Home in Galloway Township - $250,000
