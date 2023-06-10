Swan Lake Resort is like living everyday in your vacation home. This is a unique opportunity to own in this desired community in a 1 year old home. Do not wait for a new build when you can have this home ready to just move into. This open concept home has 2 bedrooms with one full bath and one half bath. This model has an added shed on to the house with an extra back porch. The shed was finished with flooring , heat and air conditioning and crown molding, which has many optional uses. The front of this home has water view with tons of wildlife. The home is painted in neutral colors, the master bedroom has large his and her closets and has access to the full bathroom. Lot rental is $6,100 per year either paid in January every year or in two payments January and July. Rental includes snow plowing, sewer, water, taxes and amenities upkeep. Call for an appointment.609-464-3949.