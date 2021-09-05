Just reduced! Hurry and act fast or it will be gone! ONE OF A KIND HISTORICAL HOME ON 2.5 ACRES. BACKS UP TO 2,000 ACRES OF STATE GAME-LAND WITH A BEAUTIFUL PUBLIC LAKE FOR KAYAKING AND FISHING. SURROUNDED BY BEAUTIFUL NATURE, PEACEFUL AND QUIET. HOME IS ZONED CAFRA, NOT PINELANDS RESTRICTED. ZONED FOR A SMALL MOM AND POP SHOP/BUSINESS IF DESIRED. OR JUST USE A RESIDENTIAL HOME. PLENTY OF ROOMS FOR ANOTHER 3RD BEDROOM AND ROOM FOR EXPANSION. INCLUDES 2 SHEDS, HUGE FRONT DECK, WOOD FLOORS ON FIRST LEVEL, FIREPLACE, RECESSED LIGHTING. LOTS OF KNOTTY PINE WALLS THROUGHOUT. CLOSE TO LAKE FOR BOATING/CANOEING AND KAYAKING. ONLY 4 PROPERTIES IN ALL OF ESTELLE MANOR FOR SALE. BEAUTIFUL QUAINT HISTORICAL AREA. MULTIPLE COMMERCIAL USES PERMITTED FOR A HOME CRAFT STORE, PROF. USE, POLE BARN PERMITTED FOR COMMERCIAL USE, GREAT FOR A ICE CREAM PARLOR, PIZZA/SUB SHOP, KYAK RENTALS AND MORE. Septic approved system. Circular driveway. 2 sheds. 14 x 28 front deck. Close to Elementary school systems. Low utilities and extremely low taxes make this very affordable. CALL FOR MORE INF.
2 Bedroom Home in Estell Manor - $259,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Officials have decided guards will not train on or use the boats for at least the remainder of the year.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Thirteen South Jersey residents who were recently hired by Global Crossing Airlines, aka GlobalX, to serve as its first …
BERKELEY TOWNSHIP — Friends and fellow lifeguards sat on the beach and sobbed Tuesday at the spot where a 19-year-old lifeguard was killed by …
MARGATE — Warren and Donna Tasca wish the city never tried to replace the water and sewer main near their North Clermont Avenue home.
EDITOR'S NOTE: This story was originally posted on May 13, 2019
MAYS LANDING — Most brick-and-mortar retail stores have spent the past year trying to survive the COVID-19 pandemic.
BERKELEY TOWNSHIP — A lifeguard was killed by a lightning strike that injured seven others Monday afternoon in the South Seaside Park section …
BRIDGETON — Two New Jersey prison guards have been indicted on charges including assault and misconduct after one of the guards entered an inm…
If your payment card numbers were stolen in a massive Wawa data breach, you can now request gift cards or cash under a proposed class action s…
VENTNOR — Little remains of a century-old church at 7117 Ventnor Ave., as a demolition team tears through the landmark building to make way fo…
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE