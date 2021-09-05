 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Estell Manor - $259,000

Just reduced! Hurry and act fast or it will be gone! ONE OF A KIND HISTORICAL HOME ON 2.5 ACRES. BACKS UP TO 2,000 ACRES OF STATE GAME-LAND WITH A BEAUTIFUL PUBLIC LAKE FOR KAYAKING AND FISHING. SURROUNDED BY BEAUTIFUL NATURE, PEACEFUL AND QUIET. HOME IS ZONED CAFRA, NOT PINELANDS RESTRICTED. ZONED FOR A SMALL MOM AND POP SHOP/BUSINESS IF DESIRED. OR JUST USE A RESIDENTIAL HOME. PLENTY OF ROOMS FOR ANOTHER 3RD BEDROOM AND ROOM FOR EXPANSION. INCLUDES 2 SHEDS, HUGE FRONT DECK, WOOD FLOORS ON FIRST LEVEL, FIREPLACE, RECESSED LIGHTING. LOTS OF KNOTTY PINE WALLS THROUGHOUT. CLOSE TO LAKE FOR BOATING/CANOEING AND KAYAKING. ONLY 4 PROPERTIES IN ALL OF ESTELLE MANOR FOR SALE. BEAUTIFUL QUAINT HISTORICAL AREA. MULTIPLE COMMERCIAL USES PERMITTED FOR A HOME CRAFT STORE, PROF. USE, POLE BARN PERMITTED FOR COMMERCIAL USE, GREAT FOR A ICE CREAM PARLOR, PIZZA/SUB SHOP, KYAK RENTALS AND MORE. Septic approved system. Circular driveway. 2 sheds. 14 x 28 front deck. Close to Elementary school systems. Low utilities and extremely low taxes make this very affordable. CALL FOR MORE INF.

