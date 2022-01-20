Investment opportunity! This 2 BR 1 BA home is situated on a 1 Acre corner lot. The house is down to the studs and ready to be finished or dream big and build something new. Roof and windows replaced in 2015. Natural Gas is already ran to the home. Home is being offered AS IS and the buyer is responsible for all required certifications regarding the sale.
2 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $99,000
