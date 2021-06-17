2 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $94,900

DIFFICULT TO SHOW DUE TO TENANT. Corner lot 2 bedroom 1 bath bungalow. Nice size yard with a private 2 car parking spot. Conveniently located close to everything and steps away from public transportation. Tenant occupied. Conventional or cash. AS IS...Buyer(s) is responsible for all required inspections, certifications and C/O for closing. Home inspection is for buyer's personal information use only.