The Bristol by D.R. Horton is a stunning new construction, ranch home plan featuring 1,748 square feet of living space, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a 2-car garage. Look no further than the Bristol for the convenience of first floor living! The foyer welcomes you in past a large bedroom and flex room, you decide how this space functions! The kitchen with a large island perfect for prep work, entertaining and casual dining flows effortlessly into the living room and dining area. The owners suite is off the main living area and features a spacious bathroom and huge walk-in closet that has a door into the laundry room simplifying an everyday chore! An optional loft is offered on the Bristol plan that features an additional full bedroom & bathroom, the perfect space for any guests staying with you to retreat to!
2 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $595,610
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
At a 3rd Ward public safety meeting Thursday night, Councilman Kaleem Shabazz said as recently as Wednesday night he was getting complaints of…
Business owner Thomas Spadafora had a year left on his lease of the building but had asked to be let out of the lease for this year. He said F…
Former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Ron Jaworski’s fundraising golf tournament is leaving Atlantic County.
ATLANTIC CITY — Police arrested a city man last week after officers found drugs in his vehicle.
ATLANTIC CITY — Travis Lunn takes over Atlantic City’s top-performing casino as its two newest competitors are surging in the market. But far …
OCEAN CITY — Several members of the Ocean City High School girls basketball team challenged the treatment by their coaches, taking their compl…
UPPER TOWNSHIP — Demolition at the former B.L. England power plant could begin as early as next week, but don’t expect the very visible coolin…
A lot of people roll into Atlantic City touting the next game changer.
In 1985, George Bratsenis was behind bars, facing trial in New Jersey for a run of audacious jewelry store heists. But he had cooked up an ela…
MAYS LANDING — Laurie Zaleski is still waiting for somebody to shake her awake from this dream she’s having.
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE