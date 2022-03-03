 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $59,900

SELLER SIGNED CONTRACT. NO MORE SHOWING. LOOKING FOR CASH BUYERS. GO AND SHOW. STRICTLY AS IS. This cute bungalow offers 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, front porch, nice yard size and your own private two car parking driveway. Steps from the bay. Conveniently located within minutes to everything. Buyer responsible for permits, inspections, certifications, C/O and all requirements for closing. Buyer and buyer's agent to do their due diligence.

