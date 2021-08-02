2 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $49,330

This 2 bedroom mobile home which belongs to the original owner also features: wall to wall carpeting, tiled foyer, kitchen, bathroom and second bedroom , 3 skylights in Florida room and bathroom, brand new heating system, built in closets and drawers in both bedrooms, built in pantry and double sink in kitchen, built in bar and china cabinet in dinning area, built in stereo system, propane fireplace and track lighting in Florida room, out door shower with hot water and fire pit.