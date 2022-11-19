PLEASE COME SEE THIS LOVELY EDEN MANOR HOME IN THE VERY POPULAR VILLAGE GRANDE @ ENGLISH MILL, A 55+COMMUNITY. YOU WILL NOT BE DISAPPOINTED. THIS HOME HAS MANY FEATURES AND UPGRADES AS WELL AS NEW CUSTOM CABINETRY, NEW CUSTOM MASTER BATH, STORAGE GALORE, WALK IN ATTIC STORAGE. THIS IS NOT YOUR EVERYDAY EDEN MODEL. OTHER FEATURES ARE HARDWOOD FLOORING, PLANTATION SHUTTERS THROUGHOUT THE WHOLE HOUSE,, TWO WALK IN BAY WINDOWS, GORGEOUS NEW MASTER BATHROOM, SECOND FLOOR OFFERS A MASTER JR ,FULL BATH AND LOFT THAT CAN BE MADE INTO A THIRD BEDROOM. THIS IS A TURN KEY HOME. PLEASE COME SEE FOR YOURSELF AND MAKE THIS ONE OFA KIND EXCEPTIONAL HOME YOURS. OPEN HOUSE IS 11/5 & 11/6 SATURDAY AND SUNDAY. 12-2 HOPE TO SEE YOU THERE!!!
2 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $475,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Atlantic City International Airport will add a second airline carrier in May.
ATLANTIC CITY — Developers of the Boardwalk property that once housed the Atlantic Club Casino Hotel say the building will be renovated into l…
ATLANTIC CITY — The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority on Tuesday approved a variance to allow a cannabis dispensary and consumption lo…
Brigantine’s Herbie Allen is bragging about his “perfect poop” from high above the Atlantic City Expressway.
ATLANTIC CITY — Quanirah Montague’s eyes welled with tears Tuesday afternoon.
BASS RIVER TOWNSHIP — South Jersey is celebrating the launch of new trade programs for high school students.
WILDWOOD — “It’s starting to be a dangerous situation out here,” a man warned. He told the 911 dispatcher he was calling from Hand and Park av…
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Human remains have been discovered in the debris of a partially collapsed building after a devastating fire that destroyed…
Is Cape May County heading for a widespread slowdown?
ATLANTIC CITY — At the inaugural meeting Wednesday morning of the new CitiStat program, residents and business owners got a quick course in ho…
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE