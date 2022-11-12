 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $474,900

  Updated
PLEASE COME SEE THIS LOVELY EDEN MANOR HOME IN THE VERY POPULAR VILLAGE GRANDE @ ENGLISH MILL, A 55+COMMUNITY. YOU WILL NOT BE DISAPPOINTED. THIS HOME HAS MANY FEATURES AND UPGRADES AS WELL AS NEW CUSTOM CABINETRY, NEW CUSTOM MASTER BATH, STORAGE GALORE, WALK IN ATTIC STORAGE. THIS IS NOT YOUR EVERYDAY EDEN MODEL. OTHER FEATURES ARE HARDWOOD FLOORING, PLANTATION SHUTTERS THROUGHOUT THE WHOLE HOUSE,, TWO WALK IN BAY WINDOWS, GORGEOUS NEW MASTER BATHROOM, SECOND FLOOR OFFERS A MASTER JR ,FULL BATH AND LOFT THAT CAN BE MADE INTO A THIRD BEDROOM. THIS IS A TURN KEY HOME. PLEASE COME SEE FOR YOURSELF AND MAKE THIS ONE OFA KIND EXCEPTIONAL HOME YOURS. OPEN HOUSE IS 11/5 & 11/6 SATURDAY AND SUNDAY. 12-2 HOPE TO SEE YOU THERE!!!

