Welcome to the Bristol, built in 2020. Enjoy the convenience of single level living! This lovely home is located in the beautiful Crystal Lakes Subdivision. The perfect location, just minutes from shopping, dining and the shore. The kitchen boasts a large quartz island perfect for prep work, entertaining or casual dining ,a very large pantry and appliances that are less than a year old. Plenty of space for entertaining and a floor plan that flows effortlessly. The new Smart Home System features a Qolsys IQ Panel, Honeywell Z-Wave Thermostat and Kwikset Smart Door Lock. This home is also wired to install Skybell, Eaton Z-Wave Switch, and Amazon Echo. Call Today to Tour!
2 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $378,500
