2 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $374,900

PLEASE MAKE YOUR APPOINTMENT TODAY TO SEE THIS LOVELY EDEN STYLE MODEL HOME. THE HOME FEATURES TWO STORY ENTRANCE, HARDWOOD FLOORS, UPGRADED KITCHEN, WALK IN BAY WINDOW IN DINING ROOM, TWO STORY LIVING ROOM PICTURE WINDOW, MASTER BEDROOM WITH TWO WALK IN CLOSETS, MASTER BATH WITH SOAKING TUB AND SEPARATE WALK IN SHOWER, DOUBLE SINKS WITH UPGRADED CABINETS. LARGE KITCHEN FOR THE COOK IN THE FAMILY THAT OVERLOOKS THE SPACIOUS FAMILY ROOM. OFF THE FAMILY ROOM ARE TWO ADDITIONAL ROOMS AN OFFICE AND A LOVELY SUNROOM. THE SECOND FLOOR FEATURES A MASTER JR. SUITE FOR YOUR EXTENDED FAMILY WITH FULL BATH, LARGE BEDROOM, WELCOMING LOFT. DO NOT DELAY THIS HOME IS PRICED TO SELL. PLEASE NOTE: SELLERS WILL NEED TO SETTLE IN FEBRUARY. THANK YOU FOR YOUR TIME!!