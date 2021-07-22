 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $35,000

2 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $35,000

2 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $35,000

Living is a breeze on Seabreeze! Come check out this homely 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom mobile home in the comfy Oak Forrest 55+ Community. This place offers a bedroom & bathroom on separate sides with the living room, dining area & kitchen in the middle. Perfect flow for this type of home! This property is being sold AS-IS and needs some TLC but what you'll get out of it will be a gem! Wont LAST, come check out Seabreeze while it's still on market! Schedule a showing ASAP! Lot rent is roughly $487/month, Property manager requires a credit & background check to be preformed for any potential owner. Fix & Flip's are allowed. Utilities, Landscaping & Upkeep of the trailer are the responsibility of the owner.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News