LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION..... This property is situated on 2 acres of prime Residential/Commercial zoned land just waiting for a new owner with a vision! Let's start with saying the property is approx. 2000 ft from Black Horse Pike/ Rt 322 and the English Creek Shopping Center (Shop Rite, Home Depot, Restaurants, Hair Salons, Chicky n Pete's etc. ) The back yard is 435 ft deep but beyond that is the English Creek Academy for Kids and the "The Clusters". Across from the Shopping Center on Rt 322 is Lowes. Within a mile you'll find the AtlantiCare Surgical Cntr, Urgent Care & Rothman Surgical Cntr. Medical & Prof. Campus. Within 3-6 miles you can reach the AC Airport and the NJ Expressway & Garden State Parkway. There are also 5 Car Dealerships and many many more businesses. Also nearby is the US Government: Hughes Technical & Aviation Campus. Perfect location for most retail businesses or medical offices. English Creek Rd is the county's major artery which services the shore traffic to Ocean City, Somers Point, Margate, and is also located on a Federaly Funded Evacuation Route. This 2 bed/ 1 bath rancher has an all season room in rear of home that is heated and has A/C. There is a sink in the laundry/utility room, washer and dryer will stay. Security system in home and oversized 2+car garage is heated & insulated, 2 sheds and a cabin on property included- all with electricity. (Owner occupied) Call Listing agent for showings 856 207-5559
2 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $299,900
