2 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $29,000

Living is a breeze on Seabreeze! Come check out this homely 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom mobile home in the comfy Oak Forrest 55+ Community. This place offers a bedroom & bathroom on separate sides with the living room, dining area & kitchen in the middle. Perfect flow for this type of home! This property is being sold AS-IS and needs some TLC but what you'll get out of it will be a gem! Wont LAST, come check out Seabreeze while it's still on market! Schedule a showing ASAP! Lot rent is roughly $487/month, Property manager requires a credit & background check to be preformed for any potential owner. Fix & Flip's are allowed. Utilities, Landscaping & Upkeep of the trailer are the responsibility of the owner.