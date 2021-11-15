 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $279,900

Open House - Sunday, November 14th from 1:00 to 3:00. Village Grande at English Mill - This 2 Bedroom, 2 bath rancher includes hardwood floors in den and kitchen. Open floorplan, great for entertaining. Custom window treatments. And 2 car garage. Well maintained by original owner and ready for a quick closing. Furnishings are also available for sale.

