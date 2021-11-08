2 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $245,000

Amazing opportunity to own at Village Grande at Little Mill. This 2 bedroom 2 bath home is located behind the clubhouse. Sit on your back patio and enjoy the fresh air or walk through your backyard to enjoy the pool, tennis courts and clubhouse. HUD Home. Sold “AS IS” by elec. bid only. Prop avail 11-4-21. Bids due by 11-14-21 11:59 PM Central Time then daily until sold. FHA Case #351-538588. Insured. Eligible for FHA 203K. For Prop conditions, Forms, Discl & Avail please visit www.HUDHomestore.com.